In November, 69 persons were sentenced to prison for offences committed in Merseyside.

A cruel boyfriend who abused his fragile girlfriend was sentenced to death, as was a ‘devil’ father who murdered his child after his wife covered up his abuse.

Courts heard about a guy who paralyzed his girlfriend’s lover and a mother who drove through a red light at nearly 60 mph, putting a young girl in a coma.

A knife-wielding gangster who killed a young man from Crosby in a 90-minute stabbing spree, a thieving paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulances, and a rapist described as “every mother’s living nightmare” had to be sentenced as well.

Meanwhile, a nasty paedophile who blackmailed youngsters into humiliating abuse and a twisted pervert known as “Papa Bear” were among the distressing examples.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that have come to a close in the last month.

Mullin, Brandon

Brandon Mullin took advantage of a mother’s failings by rapping and sexually abusing two of her young children.

The adolescent preyed on the children, two brothers whom the judge described as “victims of the worst maltreatment he had ever seen.”

Only when the children were put into care did he stop abusing them, including raping a boy and abusing a girl.

Mullin, 19, of Kensington Road, Kensington, was found guilty following a trial of ten sexual offenses against his two victims.

Despite the fact that he was a youngster at the time of the abuse, Judge Garrett Byrne described him as a “cold and cunning individual.”

“I am sure you knew perfectly well what you were doing was wrong,” the judge remarked.

Mullin was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with a three-year extension on his sentence.

Bancroft-Brooks, Alexander

As he sought to avoid police, Alexander Bancroft-Brooks threw a huge kitchen knife he acquired “to protect himself” onto the grounds of a school.

When he refused to stop his bike for cops on Smithdown Road on September 9 this year, the 22-year-old acknowledged to carrying a bladed weapon.

During the chase, he threw the kitchen knife onto the grounds of Archbishop Blanch School, where it was found.

From February, he had been serving an eight-month suspended sentence. “The summary has come to an end.”