In November 2019, a Chinese defector alerted US intelligence and the White House to a mysterious virus spreading in Wuhan.

In November 2019, a Chinese defector told US intelligence agencies about a mysterious virus spreading in Wuhan, more than a month before the city’s municipal authorities revealed a cluster of pneumonia cases subsequently identified as a new coronavirus.

The US agencies, according to Wei Jingsheng, are “not as concerned” as he is.

Wei said he learnt about the virus in Wuhan through high-level sources in Beijing while speaking with writer Sharri Markson for a documentary based on Markson’s book of the same name.

According to Sky News Australia, he stated that he tried his hardest to provide more detailed information.

“They might not believe that a country’s administration would do something like that [cover up a virus].” So I continued repeating myself in an attempt to persuade them,” Wei said of his efforts to bring the matter to the attention of the US administration. Markson inquired about Wei’s contacts, but the Chinese defector declined to name anyone. The politician in question, according to Wei, was “high enough to be able to reach the President of the United States.”

According to the New York Post, former head investigator of the State Department’s task team probing COVID-19 origins David Asher claimed Wei’s warning gave a chance equivalent to “preventing 9/11 before it happened.” Other early information was supplied late in 2019, according to Asher, but the US government did not respond with urgency at the time. If the United States had been able to respond to the epidemic as soon as feasible, Asher believes the world would have been a different place.

The Chinese authorities first disputed that the novel coronavirus constituted a communicable disease when news of it broke. Beijing finally admitted in January 2020 that the virus was capable of human-to-human transmission.

During the early stages of the pandemic, China was the hardest hit. Wuhan was placed under a 76-day lockdown after patients began experiencing flu-like symptoms in mid-December 2019. On January 20, 2020, the United States reported its first verified COVID-19 case. The United States continues to lead the world in terms of confirmed illnesses.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, a fresh outbreak of local coronavirus infections has been recorded in China's southwestern province of Fujian. Local infections have more than doubled in the province, according to health officials, with 59 new locally transmitted cases reported on Monday.