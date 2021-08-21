In Northern Washington, the first Murder Hornet Nest of 2021 has been discovered.

The first “murder hornet” nest detected in the United States in 2021 was discovered in northern Washington on Thursday, approximately a week after the first sighting of the bug was recorded.

The nest was discovered near Blaine, Washington, near the Canadian border and roughly a quarter mile east of where the first hornet was discovered on August 11, according to a news statement from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Three of the murder hornets, also known as Asian gigantic hornets, were tagged with trackers between August 11 and August 17, as part of a plan to locate a nest in October 2020.

According to the WSDA, one escaped the monitoring device, another was never found, but one eventually brought them to the nest on Thursday morning.

According to WSDA, entomologists are now working on a method to eliminate the nest, which should happen next week. To find the nest, they collaborated with experts in Oregon and British Columbia.

In a statement, WSDA managing entomologist Sven Spichiger remarked, “Teamwork has been the key to success with this initiative.” “This is truly a model for success in invasive species management, whether it is the public reporting sightings and installing traps or state and federal authorities working together.”

The WSDA said in a statement that there could be more nests, and that people should contact the state if they see an Asian giant hornet.

This year’s first sighting, on August 11, was just two miles from where the WSDA, as previously reported on this page, eliminated the apparent first-ever nest in the United States in October 2020.

Asian giant hornets are an invasive species that are not native to the United States. They are mostly found in Asia, including India and Japan. It is unknown how they came to be in North America.

They are one of the world’s largest wasp species. Queens are larger than the rest of the colony and can reach a length of two inches. Workers are typically an inch and a half in length.

Humans can be stung by hornets, which can be dangerous. They strike in packs, and their long stingers can pierce even the thickest protective gear. The amount of venom a colony can inject through sustained stinging puts young children and individuals with disabilities at risk. This is a condensed version of the information.