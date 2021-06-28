In North Korean media reports, Kim Jong Un’s weight decrease is discussed.

Heartbroken State media quoted a local resident as stating that North Koreans had been crying over leader Kim Jong Un’s “emaciated looks,” in a rare admission of outside conjecture about his weight loss.

According to some experts, Mr Kim’s comments were made in an attempt to strengthen internal support for his efforts as he grapples with deepening economic problems brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak, mismanagement, UN economic sanctions, and natural calamities.

On Friday, North Korean official television quoted an anonymous male resident wearing a straw hat as stating, “Our people’s hearts ached the most when we witnessed (Kim’s) gaunt features.”

“Everyone claims that their tears are naturally welling up in their eyes.”

Mr Kim seemed to have shed a significant amount of weight in recent state media images.

Mr Kim, who is roughly 5ft 8in tall and had weighed 140 kilos (308lb), may have lost 10-20 pounds, according to some North Korean observers (22-44lb).

Mr. Kim’s health has drawn international scrutiny since the 37-year-old leader has yet to appoint a successor to manage North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons, which is aimed at the United States and its allies if he becomes ill.

Mr Kim is believed to have gone on a diet to improve his health, according to some observers in Seoul, while others speculate that his weight loss could be due to health difficulties.

Mr. Kim, who is renowned for binge drinking and smoking, comes from a family of heart disease sufferers.

His grandpa and father, who both governed North Korea before him, died of heart problems.

Mr Kim has called for greater cooperation in recent months to face what he considers the “worst-ever” situation brought on by pandemic-related border closures that have severely limited North Korea’s overseas trade, US-led sanctions, and crop-killing summer storms last year.