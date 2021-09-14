In North Carolina, an infant died and a four-year-old was hospitalized after ingesting oxycodone; the mother and boyfriend have been charged.

A mother from North Carolina and her boyfriend have been charged in the murder of her infant and the hospitalization of her 4-year-old child after the two children swallowed Oxycodone in their Nashville home.

Jorese Howard, the children’s mother, and her boyfriend, Kameron Daekwon Harris-Brook, were arrested on Sept. 6 for involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled narcotic, according to Wavy.com.

Harris-Brook, a Charlotte native, was arrested on minor child abuse allegations at first. After the 1-year-old died on Sept. 9, his charges were elevated to manslaughter. Howard was then arrested on similar allegations.

After receiving a report regarding the two youngsters, emergency responders and Nashville police officers arrived to a home in Richardson Court at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. The emergency services performed life-saving efforts on both children as soon as they arrived.

The kids were rushed to Nash UNC Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, where the infant died three days later. According to authorities, the 4-year-old child is still in the hospital but is in stable condition.

Authorities alerted the Nash County Department of Social Services after the event, and an inquiry was initiated. The children “accidentally swallowed” Oxycodone, according to the authorities, after discovering it on a bed.

Harris-Brooks is now being held on a $260,000 bond, while Howard is being held on a $50,000 secured bond at the Nash County Jail.

Breaking and entering, felony larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, and felony probation violation are among Harris-Brooks’ previous crimes, according to court records. Larceny and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon are also accusations filed against him. According to WSPA, he was previously released on these allegations after posting a $100,000 secured bail.

Oxycodone is an opioid pain reliever that is extremely addictive. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain. Seizures, respiratory issues, and physical dependence are some of the worst adverse effects that may occur. According to American Addiction Centers, 1.7 million people were discovered to be addicted to a prescription opioid in 2017.