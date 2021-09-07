In newsagents, a machete was “removed from a man’s jeans.”

In a scary attempt to rob a store, a blade-wielding robber grabbed a machete from his jeans.

After an alarm was tripped, the man demanded that the store assistant empty the till and began to threaten her.

He walked away empty-handed, and authorities stated the employee was unharmed but shocked by his incident.

EncroChat raids open doors around Merseyside, resulting in arrests and the seizure of £20,000.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV photographs of a guy they want to speak to in connection with the attempted robbery inquiry.

At 1.40 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the event occurred at Stretford News and Convenience Store on Stretford Close in Kirkby.

Detectives believe the individual in the photograph may be able to assist them with their investigations.

“Thankfully, the store employee was not wounded and was able to activate an alarm,” said Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin, “but this would still have been a traumatic incident for him to endure.”

“Robberies are not victimless crimes, and people going about their daily lives and attempting to accomplish their jobs should not be subjected to such harassment. We need to track out the perpetrator and bring them to justice so that they can’t threaten anyone else in the future.

“I would urge anyone who recognizes this man to come forward and speak with us, as we feel he may be able to assist us with our investigations.”

*Anyone with information is requested to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, citing reference 21000547623.