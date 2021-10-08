In New York, more than 95,000 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases were recorded.

According to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, the state has reported 95,146 breakthrough COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, accounting for 0.8 percent of its fully vaccinated population aged 12 and older.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also been documented in the state among fully vaccinated people aged 12 and up. The percentage reflects 0.06 percent of all people in New York State who have been vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state of New York has documented 2,433,917 COVID-19 infections. According to the state’s COVID-19 tracking system, 5,672 cases were reported on Tuesday. COVID-19 has killed 56,992 persons in the state so far, according to the data.

According to the findings, between September 13 and September 19, fully vaccinated New Yorkers were between 89.7% and 95.2 percent less likely than unvaccinated New Yorkers to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers were also 78.6 percent less likely to contract COVID-19 within the same time period. Prior to the introduction of the more transmissible Delta strain, vaccinated individuals in the state had a 91.9 percent decreased likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

Despite the lower levels of protection, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, advises New Yorkers to acquire COVID-19 vaccines to help stop the virus from spreading.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t finished,” she said at a press conference Tuesday. “It’s vital that we keep making progress getting vaccinations in arms throughout the state to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe.”

“It’s critical that if you haven’t had your shot and are eligible, you get it as soon as possible at one of the many facilities situated around the state,” she added.

People with impaired immune systems are currently receiving booster COVID-19 vaccine shots from health officials in New York. A New Yorker must have gotten two doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech at least six months ago in order to be eligible.