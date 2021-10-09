In New York City, an Apple Store security guard was stabbed for enforcing the COVID-19 mask policy.

After attempting to enforce the company’s COVID-19 mask policy, a security guard at an Apple shop in New York City was stabbed multiple times.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Friday at the West 14th Street location, an unnamed man began assaulting a 37-year-old security guard who instructed him to put on a face mask while inside the store.

“I heard them yelling and pushing and shoving,” Roberto Monticello recalled the attack to the Daily News.

Monticello stated that the security guard’s clothes was stained with blood. “On his side, he was slashed.” He was hunched over, holding his chest,” he explained.

The security guy was allegedly wounded once in the forehead and once in the left arm with a knife. After the attack, he fled north on Ninth Avenue and into a subway station.

Apple employees dragged the security guy into the store and began offering first aid behind the spiral stairwell.

The security guy was placed on a stretcher once the ambulance came. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition.

Following the attack, police spoke with staff, resulting in the Apple Store closing two and a half hours ahead of schedule.

Later that evening, a cleaning crew arrived to clean up the blood trail left by staff as they carried the security guard to safety.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, standing 5’6 inches tall and wearing a black hoodie, blue trousers, and a black mask. Although no arrests have been made, the inquiry continues.