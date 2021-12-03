In New York City, a stolen school bus rams cars, injuring at least one officer and one civilian.

A hijacked school bus drove into vehicles in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Thursday, injuring at least one police officer and one civilian.

According to a representative for the New York Police Department (NYPD), no children were on board the school bus at the time of the incident.

According to authorities, the incident began Thursday afternoon when a stolen school bus “fled” along Jackie Robinson Parkway in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills area. The school bus eventually wound up in the 73rd Precinct of the New York Police Department, when it broke down.

Officers attempted to board the bus “to no avail” before it arrived at its final destination, according to a representative for the New York Police Department. Officers were able to apprehend the driver after the bus broke down, who was identified as an adult male by officials.

The identity and age of the arrested person were not immediately available, according to authorities. The motives for the bus heist and the route it followed through Brooklyn’s streets have yet to be discovered, however the event is currently being investigated by the NYPD.

According to the NYPD, at least one police officer received “minimal” injuries. When his vehicle was struck, at least one bystander was hurt, but the NYPD spokeswoman stated his injuries were minimal and that he was in stable condition. Further information about the officer’s and civilian’s injuries was not immediately available.

Two other people were injured in the incident, according to WABC-TV, but the NYPD informed The Washington Newsday shortly after 5 p.m. local time that the officer and one civilian were the only ones with confirmed injuries at the moment.

Shortly after the stolen bus traveled through the city streets, video of a school bus crashing into vehicles began to circulate on social media. Some of the vehicles appeared to be parked, while others appeared to be stopped along the roadways. Officers were seen chasing the school bus on foot while dodging other vehicles in the bus’s route as those vehicles were struck in one video. As sirens blared in the background, bystanders could be heard yelling and screaming.

