In New York, a woman stabs a deaf guy with hot water.

Police in New York are seeking for a woman accused of dumping boiling water in the face of a deaf man and then stabbing him in an unprovoked attack.

According to authorities, the incident happened on September 2 near Humboldt Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood. According to CBS New York, the 41-year-old victim was seated on a bench when an unknown woman approached him around 6 p.m. and tried to chat to him.

The woman became enraged when the victim did not comprehend what she was saying and began to walk away, according to the complaint. According to authorities, the scenario quickly evolved into a physical altercation in which the lady attacked the man.

According to authorities, she then poured a cup of boiling water in the man’s face before stabbing him with an unknown sharp weapon.

According to the New York Daily News, the woman fled the area after the attack.

The victim was transferred to Woodhull Hospital in nearby Woodhull for treatment and was subsequently classified in stable condition. The man was stabbed in the chest and had burns on his face and torso, according to the New York Police Department.

Anyone with information about the assailant is invited to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-577-4782 in Spanish. Tips can also be reported online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or through the NYPDTips Twitter account.

A 57-year-old man was drenched with a boiling hot liquid during a random attack in New York City in a similar occurrence. A shirtless man approached the victim from behind and dumped boiling water on him as he walked home late at night. After that, he allegedly laughed as he ran away. On his back and shoulder, the sufferer had second-degree burns.

As the city returns to work, New York has seen an increase in violence in recent months. According to citywide crime data provided by the NYPD on Wednesday, the city’s crime rate increased by 2.6 percent in September compared to the same period last year. In comparison to the previous year, felony attacks grew by 18.5 percent, while robbery assaults increased by 6%. The rate of murder and burglary, on the other hand, has decreased slightly.