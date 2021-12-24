In New York, 291,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Since the start of the pandemic, New York health officials have recorded more than 290,000 COVID-19 cases among the completely vaccinated, as the Omicron variety spreads swiftly across the state.

According to the most recent COVID-19 Breakthrough Data, at least 291,880 breakthrough infections have been reported in New York State, accounting for 2.2 percent of all fully vaccinated residents aged 12 and older in the state.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people has risen to 14,383, or 0.11 percent of the population aged 12 and up. Despite the rise in COVID-19 outbreaks, health professionals continue to recommend that individuals get vaccinated against the virus, citing the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing severe sickness, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

On Thursday, New York City reported 38,835 COVID-19 illnesses among the unprotected and vaccinated. The total shattered the previous high of 28,924 instances reported on Wednesday.

“We’re in the midst of a winter boom, and the number of visitors is projected to climb. If you are vaccinated and get the booster, you can also anticipate to minimize your risk of serious disease from COVID-19,” Gov. Kathy Hochul stated in a statement, as published by the New York Post.

Cases have already begun to rise in New York City, with health officials reporting a record-breaking 22,808 new illnesses on Thursday alone. The number of people admitted to hospitals in New York has risen by 82 percent over the previous day. There are presently 4,534 COVID-19 patients across the state, with 837 of them admitted to an intensive care unit.

Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, New York City has had to change its plans for the New Year’s Eve event in Times Square. Only 15,000 properly vaccinated people will be allowed to attend. According to NBC New York, all participants would be compelled to wear a face mask during the event to avoid the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron type.

Visitors who want to see the New Year’s Eve fireworks will have to wait until 3 p.m. to enter Times Square. In addition, only those who can show proof of full immunization along with a valid photo ID will be allowed to attend. Minors can only access the venue if they are accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.