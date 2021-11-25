In New Mexico’s Capitol Building, visitors, not legislators, must provide proof of vaccination.

Visitors entering New Mexico’s Capitol building, affectionately known as the Roundhouse, will be forced to provide proof of vaccination, but not lawmakers.

The Associated Press reported that beginning Dec. 6, press guidelines will prohibit performances, advocacy booths, and tours at the Capitol. The Legislature will meet at that time to establish new political boundaries for districts based on census data from 2020.

The limitations will be enforced again in January when the normal legislative session begins, although vaccinated people will be allowed to attend legislative sessions for the first time since the outbreak began.

“Given the high number of COVID-19 cases around the state and the strain this continues to put on state resources,” said Legislative Council Service Director Ral Burciaga, who manages safety and operations in the state capital.

The public has had access to the Capitol building for months as long as they wear a mask. Many people come to admire the local art on display and the building’s spherical shape.

During the previous legislative session, the building was shuttered due to COVID issues. After the insurgency at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, it was also guarded by armed guards for a time. The public, on the other hand, was able to view and comment on sessions via Zoom.

While the Roundhouse will be open, the tradition of streaming the sessions will continue, allowing unvaccinated people to see them.

For the first time, Democratic lawmakers banned handguns and firearms from the Capitol earlier this month.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Republican politicians in the state have slammed the firearms and in-person limits, including the one announced on Tuesday.

“They put up a fencing blockade and called the National Guard last year, and this year they’ve decided to ask for your medical information and take away your Second Amendment rights,” said state House Republican Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia, in southeastern New Mexico.

Legislative sessions served as a joyous venue for musical performances, dancing, and lobbying booths prior to the pandemic. This includes advocacy groups handing out pens and massage stations where legislators and the general public could get a free back rub, both of which are illegal under the law. This is a condensed version of the information.