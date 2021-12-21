In New Hampshire, a child who was “too young to be vaccinated” died of COVID-19.

A person under the age of 18 from New Hampshire has died from COVID-19-related problems, according to health officials. This is the first such instance in the state.

According to a statement released Monday by New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the nameless juvenile died in another state in September and was only identified after COVID-19 was recorded as the cause of death on a newly finalized death certificate.

According to the department, the deceased “was too young to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has approved the use of COVID-19 vaccinations for all age groups, with the exception of children under the age of five.

There were no more facts about the dead released.

“We are all heartbroken by this tragedy and extend our condolences to the family. It is critical that we all take actions to safeguard individuals who are unable to be vaccinated, as well as those who are susceptible and at risk of severe COVID-19 infection “Dr. Benjamin Chan, a state epidemiology, said

People under the age of 18 account for around 25% to 30% of all new infections in New Hampshire.

People aged five and above have been asked to get vaccinated by the department “COVID-19, in order to protect themselves and others.

“Anyone aged 16 or older who has already completed a primary immunization series is advised to get a booster dose “to ensure the best possible protection.””

COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective,” according to the CDC, but “in rare occasions, persons have experienced significant health consequences following COVID-19 vaccination.”

Anaphylaxis (a strong allergic reaction), thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (a rare combination of blood clots and low platelet counts), and even death were among the adverse health effects.

Since the epidemic began, New Hampshire has reported a total of 186,678 COVID-19 infections and 1,843 fatalities, according to government data.

Young people aged 19 and under accounted for 23% of all cases. According to the most current state tally, no one in this age group has died of COVID-19.

According to data published by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 51,100,782 COVID-19 cases and 807,952 deaths.