In new Boohoo Halloween clothes, Dachshund steals the scene as Bruiser Woods from Legally Blonde.

Halloween does not have to be frightening.

Boohoo has proven this with their Halloween collection, which includes matching attire for you and your dog.

In less than a week, the country will be celebrating all things spooky, and thanks to the easing of coronavirus restrictions, this year’s Halloween may be a little more normal.

Parties are being organized, events are being conducted, and families have already been spotted at various pumpkin picking hotspots across the country.

There are even Halloween-themed dog walks planned (I’ll be attending a dachshund one in Liverpool’s Sefton Park).

Whether you’re going to a party or spending the night at home waiting for trick or treaters, you might as well have some fun and dress up.

Aside from the more usual costumes, such as skeletons and spiders, Boohoo also has various themes to make Halloween a little more interesting.

In time for Halloween, Vans releases a new ‘Horror Collection.’

We had the opportunity to try on some of the garments and were pleasantly pleased by how closely some of them resembled the genuine thing.

I opted to channel Elle Woods, played by Reece Witherspoon in the film Legally Blonde.

I had to acquire it as soon as I discovered it had a matching Bruiser Woods (the Chihuahua in the film and Elle Woods’ companion) sweater, primarily for my dog, as every selfie or image now includes my little Evie.

Evie is my seven-month-old Miniature Dachshund, and she has been dragged into my evaluations!

With the release of ‘Legally Blonde 3’ looming next year, I thought the costume would be ideal for Halloween 2021.

Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name and is a classic chick flick for those who haven’t watched it.

It follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who, after being told by her son-of-a-congressman boyfriend Warner that he was breaking up with her to “marry a Jackie, not a Marilyn,” attempts to prove him wrong by enrolling in Harvard Law School in the hopes of winning him back.

Elle is quickly losing her grip. “The summary has come to an end.”