In Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series, Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia.

Netflix has announced that Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia in Tim Burton’s live-action Wednesday Addams series.

The 51-year-old Welsh actress will star with US actor Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams in the film.

Jenna Ortega will star in the show, which will be titled Wednesday.

Wednesday is characterized as a “coming-of-age comedy” set during the school years of the death-obsessed child, based on the character created by artist Charles Addams.

The series will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Burton, who is known for his fascination with the strange and macabre.

Wednesday first appeared in Addams’ original 1938 cartoons for the New Yorker, though without a name.

For the iconic 1964 TV series, she and the rest of her family, including Gomez and Morticia, were given names.

Carolyn Jones played Morticia on the small screen, while Anjelica Huston starred in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel two years later, Addams Family Values.

Zeta-Jones, who has been married to Michael Douglas, 76, since 2000, received her big break in the early 1990s in the TV series The Darling Buds Of May, for which she earned an Oscar for best supporting actress in the musical Chicago in 2002.