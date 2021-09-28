In Netflix’s “Squid Game,” who plays 067? 8 Interesting Facts About HoYeon Jung

HoYeon Jung, a South Korean actress who acts in the new Netflix original Korean drama Squid Game, has risen to prominence as a result of the series’ success, which is the first-ever Korean drama to top Netflix’s global rankings, including in the United States.

456 cash-strapped people participate in a series of dangerous survival challenges for the chance to win 46.5 billion Korean won (about $40 million) in the gripping mystery thriller, which premiered on September 17.

Contestant No. 067 (played by Jung) is one of them, a fearsome yet fragile character who rapidly became a fan favorite on the show.

But, in actual life, who is Jung? We take a closer look at the rising star’s career and path to worldwide recognition in this article.

She’s been a model for a number of years.

Jung, who was born in 1994, began modeling at the age of 17, according to Models.com in December 2018.

When those around her recommended she be a model because she’s tall, she thought, “Why not?” after wondering what she could do for a profession. “Perhaps I can try,” she reflected as she entered the world of fashion.

She started as a freelance model with no agency representation to help her get her foot in the door because she didn’t know anything about the profession. Despite this, the self-starting model was able to circulate enough profile photographs and contact information to land three to four shows at Seoul Fashion Week for two years, and by 2013, she was averaging about ten shows, according to the Korea Times.

She’s worked with some of the biggest names in fashion since then, making her international debut as an exclusive model for Louis Vuitton in 2016. She’s also walked the runway for Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Roberto Cavalli, and other designers in New York and Paris during important fashion weeks.

Her First Acting Role Is In ‘Squid Game’

Jung makes her acting debut in the current K-drama series as the leading lady. In January 2020, she signed a contract with Saram Entertainment in South Korea in order to pursue a career as an actress, according to South Korean network SPOTV News.

Jung told TheFocus last week that her agency requested her to make an audition video while she was preparing for fashion week in New York.

“I emailed the video. This is a condensed version of the information.