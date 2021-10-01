In Netflix’s “Squid Game,” who are the VIPs?

Several enigmatic individuals, including a group of VIP visitors, appear in Squid Game, a riveting Netflix Korean drama in which hundreds of people compete in a dangerous survival tournament for the chance to win a large cash prize.

The VIPs watch the contestants compete to the death from a viewing area, wearing shimmering gold-colored masks formed like the heads of various animals, including a ram, a tiger, a deer, and a bird. While their origins are unknown, they do reveal some information about the competition.

The VIPs are Oh Il-guests nam’s (who, spoiler alert, turns out to be the competition’s mastermind). When they come to attend the games, they are usually hosted by Il-nam.

The Front Man (who controls the competition) does, however, occasionally welcome VIPs on behalf of Il-nam, such as for the contest’s last two games.

The Front Man occasionally discusses the backstory of the games, which are centered around children’s games, while also regulating various aspects of the match taking place while hosting the VIP guests.

Six VIPs came by helicopter at the gaming facility, which is located on a remote island, for the fifth game. They were treated in an opulent room with chandeliers, with a front-row seat to the players who either successfully traversed the glass bridge or plunged to their doom.

The lavish jungle-themed viewing room was encircled by huge plants that surrounded luxurious sofas where VIPs sat in robes while being served refreshments.

Several people dressed entirely in body paint were positioned like statues near each sofa across the room. One was spotted on the ground functioning as a human footstool or table, while another was observed fanning their visitor.

Certain of the VIPs’ comments, which are only heard in English, have revealed some details regarding the competition, such as the fact that these games are not only held in South Korea.

“The games of this edition have been amazing,” one VIP guest told the Front Man, while another said, “The contest in Korea was the best.”

"Thank you," said the Front Man. "Well, that's why we came," another VIP responds, "I believe the next game [the fifth one]will exceed your expectations."