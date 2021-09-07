In nasty internet talks with guys, a child rapist fantasized about abuse.

After police discovered his disgusting talks with males fantasizing about the abuse, a paedophile admitted to raping a girl.

After persuading the little girl, “Sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to,” David Harvey groomed and abused her repeatedly.

Later, the 59-year-old went on the internet and informed one man that he could imitate his victim in twisted sex games – referring to him by the girl’s name – but that it was simply “role play.”

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, chastised Harvey, of Blackcap Walk, Birchwood, Warrington, for his “corrupt and vile behavior.”

The victim’s mother received a text from one of her daughter’s school classmates in June 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

This woman told her mother that her daughter had texted her, saying, “I’ve been sexually molested for years and wanted to tell something, but I was afraid.”

According to prosecutor Robert Dudley, the mother spoke to her child, who acknowledged Harvey had forced her to touch him, and the police were notified.

Harvey allegedly forced the victim to undress before lying on top of her and rubbing his penis against her, according to the court.

He forced her to do sex acts on herself, claiming that if she did, he would not touch her, so she complied since she didn’t want him to touch her.

Harvey, according to Mr Dudley, reportedly performed sex acts on her, forced her to perform sex acts on him, and raped her on one occasion.

“He was bigger and stronger than me, and if I didn’t do it, he’d hold me in place,” the victim explained.

Harvey denied sexually abusing his victim and maintained her charges were “not real” when he was detained and interviewed by police in July 2020.

He was questioned once more in March of this year, when police presented him with proof of his online discussions with other males, including one named “Andrew.”

“You can be [victim’s name] and I can f*** you,” he said Andrew in one discussion, according to the court.

Harvey continued to contact this man by calling him by the name of his kid victim and telling him that he needed them “to.”