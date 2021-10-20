In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco was forced to close after refusing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The city administration of San Francisco, California, temporarily banned a fast-food restaurant this week after it refused to fully implement local immunization regulations.

According to The New York Times, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) shut down the In-N-Out Burger outlet on Jefferson Street on Thursday because employees were not properly checking for clients’ COVID-19 immunization documentation.

According to the publication, San Francisco compelled all indoor dine-in customers to produce proof of complete immunization in August.

After receiving a complaint, the city’s health department reportedly asked the In-N-Out establishment to fix the infractions on Sept. 24. Inspectors from the SFDPH returned to the branch on Oct. 6 and observed that the staff was still not asking for proof of vaccination from indoor dine-in customers.

Inspectors apparently sought to bring the eatery into conformity many times, but the restaurant refused and was handed a notice of closure.

The SFDPH said in a statement that “the business was directed to discontinue all operations on site immediately due to the threat it posed to public health.”

The California-based company’s chief legal and business officer Arnie Wensinger acknowledged the breach, but called San Francisco’s indoor vaccine requirement a “obvious governmental overreach” that was “invasive, improper, and disrespectful,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“In-N-Out Burger, as a company, is committed to providing the best level of customer service, which we define as servicing all customers and making them feel welcome. We will not serve as the government’s vaccination police “Wensinger remarked.

According to him, the In-N-Out location that received the closure notice “properly and clearly” placed signage about local vaccination requirements.

For its part, the SFDPH stands by its enforcement measures.

“Vaccines will continue to be our most effective instrument in combating this disease and bringing the epidemic to an end.

Vaccination is especially critical in a public indoor setting when people are congregating and removing their masks, both of which make the infection easier to transmit. That is why, in San Francisco, evidence of immunization is required for indoor meals “According to the Department of Public Health.

According to the health department, In-N-Jefferson Out’s Street location is still the only one in the city that has been closed due to the vaccine mandate.

According to the SFDPH, the store has since reopened for outside eating and take-out after taking “measures to comply.”