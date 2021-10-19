In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco was forced to close after failing to enforce vaccination checks.

Employees at an In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco were accused of failing to check for customers’ immunization documentation, in contravention of the city’s vaccine requirement.

Since August 20, citizens in San Francisco have been forced to provide confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination in order to access certain indoor establishments such as restaurants, gyms, and bars.

The fast-food restaurant near Fisherman’s Wharf was forced to close on October 14, but has subsequently reopened with indoor dining still unavailable, according to a statement from the firm to The Washington Newsday.

Arnie Wensinger, Chief Legal & Business Officer of In-N-Out Burger, justified not having personnel check their customers’ immunization status in the statement.

“We refuse to become any government’s vaccine police,” he stated. “We are vehemently opposed to any government mandate requiring a private enterprise to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize it. This is blatant overreach on the part of the government.” “Forcing our restaurant Associates to separate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documents they bring, or any other reason,” Wensinger stated, is “unreasonable, invasive, and hazardous.” After receiving a complaint from the city’s 311 phone line, the San Francisco Department of Public Health warned the firm “several times” about the restriction, according to The Washington Newsday.

On September 24, health officials paid a visit to the restaurant and offered information so that it could comply with the order. On October 6, they returned to find that In-N-Out had continued to break the injunction. They issued the first violation notice.

“Public health inspectors have attempted to bring the establishment into compliance with the health directive several times since then. By the time the final Notice of Violation and a Notice of Closure were issued, In-N-Out Burger had not complied “In a statement, the department noted.

In an effort to encourage inhabitants to obtain the vaccine, some cities in the United States, like New York City, have implemented vaccine rules requiring people to be vaccinated to access indoor venues such as restaurants.

Some businesses, on the other hand, have objected to the mandates.

Instead of requiring customers to show proof of vaccination, some fast-food establishments have decided to close their indoor seating areas.