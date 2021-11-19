In my search for the best discount menu, I tried KFC, Taco Bell, Subway, and McDonald’s.

I’ve had my fair share of fast food, and some of it has pleasantly surprised me.

However, the costs can soon add up.

Which is why I find myself drawn to cheap menus; sometimes you just need a fast fix without breaking the wallet.

However, what can you expect in terms of quality when you acquire your food at astonishingly low prices?

I set out to find out by visiting the four major fast food chains around the country that will deliver their cheap menu – no, Burger King did not make the cut.

Here’s what I had to say…

Subway

To be honest, I’d never get Subway through a delivery service again. It would be an understatement to say that the meager offerings that arrived were disappointing.

I was looking forward to Subway since it promised genuine vegetables, which I always look forward to when I perform a fast food taste test.

But when it arrived, and all of the brand’s personalization was entirely discarded.

In person, you could have better results, but I found a toasted nibble with one slice of vegan cheese to be a horrible offering.

The potato-based foods were dry, and the meatballs were cooked incorrectly.

If you’re ordering to take home, I wouldn’t choose Subway because the marginally warm bread isn’t worth the price.

However, the cookies are tasty, so Subway gets at least one star for that.

1 out of 5 stars

McDonald’s

With McDonald’s, you know exactly what you’re getting, and I’ll admit that consistency is sometimes what you’re looking for.

Small adjustments can be made (if you don’t like onions, that’s fine) and they always taste as expected.

There’s also a salad option, albeit the dressing is a little thicker than I prefer.

In terms of budget meals, it’s actually rather good.

4 out of 5 stars

KFC’s products weren’t bad; in fact, they all arrived complete, which I think is a good sign.

I believe the serving sizes were really little, with the fries being particularly pitiful.

The sauce on the chicken bits was generous, the burger was adequate, and the whole experience was satisfactory.

This cuisine is adequate, but nothing exceptional.

It’s not a bad alternative if you’re ordering from KFC, but it can’t compete with McDonald’s costs.

3 out of 5 tacos