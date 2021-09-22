‘In my perspective,’ Anthony Gordon said of Rafa Benitez’s admission and Everton’s commitment to the first team.

Rafa Benitez has simplified football for Anthony Gordon, who has promised to do all in his power to earn a starting spot for Everton.

Gordon spent last season’s second half on loan at Preston North End in the Championship, but the club decided not to do so again this summer.

In the Blues’ Carabao Cup defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Tuesday night, he made his first start of the season.

Despite the fact that the Blues youngster has struggled to get consistent game time this season, he has continued to improve under Benitez’s tutelage.

“Today’s game has a lot of strategies and can be a little over thought,” he told evertontv. “But this manager simplifies football for me and, in my opinion, is making me a better player.”

“Whether it’s the best or worst training session I’ve ever had, he always speaks to me at the conclusion. Even if I had the best session ever, he’ll tell me, “You could have done this better, do this next time.”

“He keeps me on my toes and pushes me to improve, which is exactly what I want to achieve. He is familiar with my personality and character. I believe my training demonstrates that I am always prepared to play, and I am grateful that he has recognized this.

“The loan was up and down, a mixed bag, but I was obviously a better player when I returned. I believe I grew as a player and as a person during this time, therefore it was a fruitful period.

“I had a fantastic preseason and am now doing the dirty job, working hard, and running back.

“I’m more mature in the last third and better going forward. When I dribble at a defender, I know when to lay it off, cut inside and cross, or link up with Lucas [Digne]. I have a smidgeon of experience working in and around the box.”

“I have never seen a [wide]player of Andros’ type, he is so direct, and you can see that in his goals and assists,” Gordon continued.

“He has experience and is a wonderful person, and I have.”

“The summary comes to an end.”