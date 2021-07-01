In most parts of England, at least nine out of ten over-50s are fully vaccinated.

According to statistics, at least nine out of ten adults aged 50 and up in most parts of England are now completely vaccinated against Covid-19.

In Liverpool and Oldham, estimates range from 90.1 percent to 99.5 percent, while in Stratford-on-Avon, estimates range from 90.1 percent to 99.5 percent.

In sum, at least 90% of adults aged 50 and up are projected to be fully vaccinated in 276 of 314 local districts.

The numbers were released by NHS England and reflect vaccinations given up until June 27.

24 of the 38 local areas that fall below the 90% criterion are in London.

Westminster (65.3%), the City of London (66.9%), and Camden (65.3%) are among the locations where the lowest number of adults aged 50 and up are projected to have received both doses (69.9 percent ).

In England, an estimated 93 percent of persons aged 50 and up have been fully vaccinated.

They include 97.9% of those aged 70 to 79 and 94.5 percent of those aged 60 to 69.

The figure for individuals aged 80 and up is lower, at 91.9 percent, implying that around one out of every twelve people in this age range is not fully vaccinated.

In England, 89.2 percent of those aged 50 to 59, as well as 53.7 percent of those aged 40 to 49, are likely to have had both doses of vaccination.

According to the government, everyone over the age of 40 who received their first dose by mid-May will be offered a second dose of vaccination by July 19.

Every adult who has been offered a first dosage should have received it by July 19.

In England, it is estimated that 85 percent of adults have taken at least one dose of vaccination.