In most indoor venues in England, masks are now required.

As restrictions tighten in England to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 strain, masks must now be worn in more places, including cinemas, theaters, and churches.

A scientist advising the government called tougher limitations a “necessary evil,” adding that the new policy “certainly is not an overreaction.”

The necessity to wear a mask has been expanded to more indoor locations in England, including museums, galleries, and community centers, as of Friday.

Sports stadiums are included in the legislation, although the Department of Health clarified that facial coverings will only be required in indoor places.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, there were 817 confirmed instances of the Omicron strain in the UK as of Thursday.

It comes as Public Health Scotland asked people to cancel their Christmas parties, a message that contrasts with Boris Johnson’s recommendation that seasonal get-togethers in England should continue despite a warning for workers to stay away from the office.

Dr. Nick Phin, the organization’s director of public health research, advised that people postpone their holiday gatherings until later in the year to aid in the virus’s spread.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), believes the variant’s prevalence will continue to rise.

“I think it’s a necessary evil,” he said of limits at a Royal Society of Medicine briefing. It will have a significant impact on certain sectors of the economy, including the hospitality and retail sectors.

“Unfortunately, it’s something we’ll have to do.” Every two or three days, the rate at which this virus spreads doubles.” “Even if there are very few cases here now and it appears to be an overreaction, it is absolutely not an overreaction,” he stressed. Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has warned that the number of Omicron infections in the UK might reach one million by the end of the month.

In the face of the fast spreading variety, he insists the new measures are vital to “raise our collective defenses” through the vaccine program.

Ministers have been chastised for enacting tighter regulations, with concerns that the new limits were imposed as a result of political pressure. “The summary has come to an end.”