In ‘Monster Mansion,’ a rapist who terrorized women and girls for decades passes away.

A rapist who terrorized women and girls for 45 years has been sentenced to death in jail.

Dennis Smalley was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2016 after being convicted of 25 rapes, 16 charges of indecent assault or indecent assault with a child, two serious sexual offenses, and assault causing actual bodily damage.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Smalley, 70, died in hospital on March 16 from Covid pneumonia, according to an official report released on Monday by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Smalley had not left HMP Wakefield, dubbed ‘Monster Mansion,’ in the weeks before becoming unwell, according to the study, and ‘it appears, therefore, that he caught Covid-19 in prison.’

Investigators were satisfied, however, that the jail had ‘adequate policies and procedures in place and had taken reasonable precautions to control the risk of infection to detainees, including Mr Smalley.’

Smalley’s abuse began in the 1970s and lasted nearly 45 years, according to the court.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Smalley, of Wigan’s Hindley, attacked a woman just after she gave birth.

For more than a decade, he raped, sexually molested, and assaulted one woman, and many of his victims were young teenagers.

The former military bandsman left a “trail of destruction” in the lives of his 11 victims, according to a senior detective who supervised the inquiry.

Following the court sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Claire Hughes stated: “During my tenure with Greater Manchester Police, I had the unfortunate experience of dealing with some very despicable people, but Dennis Smalley is without a doubt one of the worst.

“He is a man who appears incapable of doing anything but causing agony to the poor women and girls he has met throughout his life.

“The devastation this monster left in the lives of so many young girls and women will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to undo.

“However, I hope that they can find some solace in the knowing that this.”

