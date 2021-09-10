In Mississippi, 7 children and 8 pregnant women have died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of fifteen children and pregnant women in Mississippi this month, as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the US.

Since Aug. 1, seven children have died of COVID-19 problems, according to Mississippi health officials. A youngster under the age of one was the seventh victim.

According to Thomas Dobbs, the state’s health officer, eight pregnant women, all of whom were unvaccinated, have died as a result of the virus’s consequences. Premature births occurred in some of the babies born to the expecting mothers. He, on the other hand, refused to say how many infants were born.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Dobbs remarked in a press conference, “It is a horrible and tough case.”

He also urged pregnant women to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists both endorse inoculations during pregnancy.

He went on to say, “The vaccination is highly useful and amazingly effective in averting these outcomes in pregnant women.”

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of serious COVID-19 problems and mortality, according to research. COVID-19-infected pregnant women are also more likely to deliver early and have a higher risk of miscarriage.

Despite the hazards, only 24.8 percent of pregnant women in the United States aged 18 to 49 have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of September 4, according to CDC data.

As many schools begin in-person classes, COVID-19 cases among minors are on the rise. More than 75,000 juvenile COVID-19 cases involving kids aged 17 and under have already been reported to the Mississippi Department of Health.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center reported 18 occurrences of COVID-19 hospitalizations involving children on Wednesday morning.

An infant has also died as a result of COVID-19 problems in Douglas County, Colorado. The infant tested positive for COVID-19 on August 20 and died on Monday, according to The News-Review Today.

The United States had recorded 735,616 cases among children aged 4 and under as of Thursday. This accounts for 2.3 percent of the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases. There were also 1,473,840 cases among children aged 11 to 15, and 1,259,067 cases among adolescents aged 15 to 17.