In minutes, a COVID Hospital fire kills 12 patients and 2 visitors, prompting resignations.

A fire ripped through a COVID-19 field hospital in North Macedonia late Wednesday, killing 12 patients and two visiting relatives, prompting health officials to resign.

Venko Filipce, the health minister of North Macedonia, resigned late Friday, nearly two days after the tragic fire. Filipce’s resignation came soon after that of his deputy minister and two senior hospital officials.

After the incident, Filipce remarked on Twitter, “This is a very sad day,” extending his condolences to the victims’ families and calling it a “awful accident.”

In the western town of Tetovo, a fire broke out at a field hospital that held 26 patients, completely destroying the building in minutes. The fire claimed the lives of 14 people and injured another 12.

Medical personnel and families of virus patients who were outside tried to put out the fire, according to Gzim Nuredini, director of Tetovo’s COVID-19 center.

Nuredini stated, “It all lasted three to five minutes.”

The office of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev did not respond immediately.

Although an investigation is still underway, the fire is thought to have begun by accident. According to witnesses and officials, the fire was preceded by an explosion.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, eight women and six men aged 29 to 78 were killed.

Nineteen field hospitals have been established in North Macedonia in the last year, thanks to a World Bank loan, to address rising coronavirus hospitalizations and a shortage of hospital beds. According to health officials, all 19 were built in accordance with the World Bank’s requirements and standards, which were a condition of the loan.

North Macedonia has announced it will consider a request for fire expertise from other NATO partners. A team from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office will join the probe, according to the government.

The investigation will be concluded in five days, according to President Stevo Pendarovski, and there are no signs that the fire was started purposefully.

Prosecutors from Tetovo and Skopje were gathering camera footage from inside and outside the hospital, and an electrical engineering expert was engaged to help identify how the fire started.

Medical personnel and witnesses have been questioned, and prosecutors have demanded that all documents be confiscated. This is a condensed version of the information.