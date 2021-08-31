In Minnesota, 80 fully vaccinated people die of COVID-19, with 12,559 breakthrough cases.

According to Minnesota’s groundbreaking COVID-19 statistics revealed Monday, at least 80 people have died of COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated.

This translates to 0.002% of the state’s completely vaccinated population. Officials also revealed that at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases had been reported in Minnesota, equating to 0.42 percent of the state’s three million fully vaccinated residents.

Since early July, when infections among inoculated people amounted to 0.11 percent of the state’s completely vaccinated population, the number of breakthrough cases has risen.

According to early data from the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 810 breakthrough hospitalizations in Minnesota, which represents only 0.027 percent of completely vaccinated adults.

Fewer than 10% of new COVID-19 infections in the state occurred in fully vaccinated people in the weeks leading up to June. In the first four weeks of August, however, the figures increased to 30%.

Officials stated the data does not support any conclusions about the vaccinations’ efficacy, but they did say that the highly contagious Delta strain, which accounts for 90% of new infections in the state, could be to blame for the rise in breakthrough cases.

Despite the increased number of breakthrough cases and deaths, state health officials have emphasized the necessity of vaccination. According to Doug Schultz, a spokesman for the state health department, “the immunizations are still highly efficient at reducing serious disease, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 646,094 COVID-19 infections and almost 7,800 deaths so far.

In the meantime, a preliminary study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco between February and June indicated that persons who have breakthrough cases are more likely to be infected with a COVID-19 variant that is potentially more vaccine resistant than the original strain.

The findings suggest that vaccines will be less successful if a new variety arises after Delta, causing another surge in new cases, according to the researchers, who investigated roughly 1,400 unique coronavirus illnesses in San Francisco.

“We have a highly vaccinated community in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Charles Chiu, a UCSF virologist and the study’s lead author, told The San Francisco Chronicle that if another outbreak or peak of cases occurs, it will be due to a variety that is even more resistant than delta.