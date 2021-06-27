In Milton Keynes, a man died after a police pistol was discharged.

A man has died after police opened fire on a home in Milton Keynes, where another guy was found dead and a little kid was critically injured.

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) were called to an address in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, at about 9.40 a.m. on Saturday and forced entry was made after acting on information from a witness, according to a statement.

They discovered a man in his 30s inside, who was later confirmed deceased, as well as a child with significant injuries.

They also found a male in his twenties, with the force claiming that officers used a Taser on him before firing bullets. After receiving first aid and treatment from emergency services, the guy was pronounced dead at the site, according to TVP.

The infant was transported to the hospital.

The dead men’s relatives had been contacted, and officers were expected to remain on the lookout outside the property for several days, according to police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) acknowledged it had received a referral from TVP, but added that its investigation was still “in a very early stage” and that no further information could be shared at this time.

What happened earlier this morning can only be described as sad.

The IOPC statement said, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unfortunate occurrence.”

“What happened this morning can only be regarded as incredibly sad, and it will undoubtedly have an impact on the community,” TVP assistant chief constable Christian Bunt said.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who have been affected by this tragedy.

“Our major crime unit is collaborating with the IOPC to figure out exactly what happened.

“At this time, no one else is being sought in connection with this inquiry, and we are attempting to provide help to everyone affected.

“Community members will see an increase in police presence. Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to meet with one of our uniformed officers.

“We’re also reaching out to members of the. (This is a brief piece.)