In Milan, Liverpool FC supporters were ‘attacked with bottles and chairs’ ahead of a Champions League encounter.

Fans of Liverpool FC were allegedly assaulted while in Italy to witness the Reds play AC Milan in the Champions League.

While out enjoying food and drink in the city, a group of LFC supporters claim they were ‘targeted’ by a huge gang.

After being smacked on the head during the incident, one man requiring stitches, according to The Washington Newsday.

The man, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday that he was drinking in a’small pub’ when about 30 individuals dressed in black arrived and began throwing bottles and chairs.

He stated, ” “Basically, a group of black-clad males showed up at a tiny tavern where we were. Bottles and chairs were thrown at us.

“They were spitting and hurling things at us. A couple of us rose up, and I found myself in the center of a gang brawl.

“They were tossing bottles, chairs, and tables around. A couple of [our]supporters attempted to take refuge at one of the bars.

“I was hit in the head with something, I’m not sure if it was a bat, a bottle, or a chair, but it split my head open.

“I was able to gain access to the bar, and the rats exited. Jen, a young lady, was holding towels over my head.

“The ambulance crew insisted that I go to the hospital because I needed stitches in my skull.”

He also sent a Twitter tweet, saying: “Be cautious in Milan, Reds. I’m currently in the ozzy [hospital]with ten stitches and a scan scheduled. That’s all there is to it.” Formby resident David Jones witnessed the alleged assault and recorded the beginning of it on film.

People can be seen scurrying to get into a pub, while glasses and bottles smash in the background.

The video, which was published on Twitter, depicts a ruckus along Ripa di Porta Ticinese, a popular canalside area dotted with pubs and restaurants.

According to David, gangs of guys threw tables and chairs during the altercation, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Dotted groupings of Liverpool,” the 31-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

