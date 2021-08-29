In Mike Lindell’s protest, the man who opened the MyPillow store was dubbed a “insurrectionist.”

Plans to construct a MyPillow store in Ohio have been faced with vehement opposition, with one investor dubbed a “insurrectionist” for his support of Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell, according to reports.

According to the Colombus Dispatch, plans to open the business in Clintonville were greeted with opposition from individuals who criticized MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for continuing to promote the conspiracy theory that former President Trump’s 2020 presidential election was stolen.

After a sign announcing the store’s intended opening went up on August 15, Roy Hanna, a member of a five-person investment group, said he became the target of abuse.

He went on to say that MyPillow opponents had referred to him as a “terrorist, insurrectionist, and pedophile.”

Hanna admitted that he stepped into the heated conversation, calling one agitator a “little girl,” and that a person had uploaded screenshots from his Facebook onto other social media sites.

Hanna, on the other hand, attempted to dismiss his opponents as a small minority, saying, “It’s the loud folks.” However, most liberals and conservatives aren’t that loud.”

After that, Hanna justified his decision to support MyPillow, claiming that he “loved this product” before Trump’s election in November 2016.

He also stated that the investment group that sought to bring MyPillow to Clintonville included both Democrats and Republicans.

MyPillow has been approached for comment by this website.

Lindell has become a divisive character in American politics, continuing to promote the disproved premise that Trump will be re-elected due to alleged voter fraud cases that have yet to materialize despite his outspoken statements that the election was rigged.

Dominion Voting Systems, which operated machines during the 2020 Presidential Election, has filed a slander lawsuit against the MyPillow CEO.

Despite the lawsuit, Lindell has made spectacular claims in the past, claiming that Trump would be reinstated “the morning of August 13.”

Lindell just moved the date to before the end of 2021 when the rumored return of the Republican former president did not materialize.

Lindell’s miscalculation drew a retort from veteran broadcaster Dan Rather, who said on Twitter, “My bad.” On my calendar, I completely neglected to put #reinstatementday. “What did I overlook?”

MSNBC. This is a condensed version of the information.