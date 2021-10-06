In Michigan, six deer have died from a viral disease, according to state officials.

According to state officials, six wild deer in Michigan have perished this year from epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). In the previous 15 days, they’ve received more than 150 reports of “possible cases” of the disease.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Disease Laboratory and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the white-tailed deer deaths on Tuesday, according to the DNR. Four counties were recognized as having cases: Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and Shiawassee. These are also where the majority of the 150 probable cases were recorded.

EHD is a viral disease that affects some wild ruminants and is typically fatal. While some deer may not show any symptoms at all, others may suffer from internal bleeding and fluid accumulation.

“In severe cases of the disease, deer lose their hunger and dread of humans, get weaker, salivate excessively, and eventually pass out,” according to the DNR. “Infected deer seek water to reduce their body temperature and rehydrate due to a high fever and dehydration, and are eventually found sick or dead beside or near bodies of water.”

The CDC emphasized that there is no proof that people may contract the EHD virus, which is spread via the bite of a biting fly known as a midge.

The EPA stated, “There is no evidence that people can get the EHD virus via the midge or from handling and consuming venison.” “Neither midges nor deer carcasses infected with EHD can infect pets or wildlife.”

Though potential EHD-related deer deaths have been reported in North America since 1890, the disease is still considered new. In fact, it wasn’t until 1995 that it was first identified, when hundreds of white-tailed deer died in New Jersey and Michigan. Deer deaths have occurred on multiple occasions since then, most recently from 2016 to 2018. In 2012, the disease claimed the lives of around 14,000 deer.

According to the DNR, there is no known viable therapy or method for controlling EHD in the wild population. It can have a “significant” impact on deer numbers in an area because to its “extremely high” mortality rate.

The DNR is now advising hunters to be on the lookout for possible dead deer during the fall and winter hunting seasons.

"We're urging hunters to watch around as they head out into the field this fall and let us know if they see anything suspicious.