In Michigan, a 260-foot Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized.

White paint and a tag with the name of a known white supremacist organisation were used to deface a mural devoted to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in Michigan.

A 260-foot yellow BLM mural that ran down a street in Ypsilanti, Michigan, was damaged on Sunday with the term “Patriot Front” and paint covering the words “Black Lives.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled Patriot Front a “white nationalist hate group” with ties to the anti-Semitic Vanguard America (VA). It was founded following the tragic “Unite the Right” demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The BLM mural was one of two in the Ypsilanti community that were painted by about 80 people. On Juneteenth, both murals were presented.

Trische’ Duckworth, an Ypsilanti community organizer and activist, was instrumental in the creation of both murals. “The damage speaks for itself on the amount of hatred they had to construct something like that,” he told WDIV, a Detroit-based news station.

The paint on the mural was still fresh when Duckworth, the founder and executive director of Survivors Speak, arrived at the park on Sunday.

She stated, “This bunch may have paint, but we have more paint.” “This group lacks what we have—love, camaraderie, and togetherness, and that is what will get us through.”

Despite the fact that the incident was reported to police authorities, there are no cameras in the park’s proximity. Security equipment have now been donated by members of the community in the hopes of catching any future vandals.

Duckworth stated that she and the artwork’s artists were aware that the mural could be vandalized by anti-BLM activists.

To be honest, what surprised me was that they didn’t do it sooner,” Duckworth remarked. “We are currently living in the United States of America.”

“It’s my goal that everyone will get all hands on deck to fight for racial fairness in America because this shows that we have a lot of work to do today,” she added.

The aftermath of the vandalism, according to Duckworth, was tremendously emotional for the campaigners.

"We cried and hugged eachother.