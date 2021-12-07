In Mexico, a child bride is imprisoned for fleeing an arranged marriage.

Late last month, a teen girl in Guerrero, Mexico’s southernmost state, was arrested after fleeing an arranged marriage.

According to Mexican daily El Universal, the girl, Anayeli, was forced to marry a guy one year older than her on Nov. 22 after her relatives agreed to accept a payment of 200,000 pesos (about $9,400) from the family of the teen’s would-be husband for the planned marriage.

On the two days leading up to the wedding, the boy’s family threw parties. According to Mexico News Daily, a cow was butchered, drinks were given, and a band was hired to offer entertainment.

Anayeli, on the other hand, left her home in the Joya Real hamlet of the Cochoapa el Grande municipality and went to live with a friend, Alfredo “N,” who was also 15.

“She was under the impression that her older sister was getting married. Because she was a minor, she never imagined it would be her “According to Abel Barrera, director of the Tlachinollan Human Rights Center (CDHM) in Guerrero,

Anayeli, an indigenous Mixtec woman, “decided to flee without alerting anybody” after learning she was the intended bride. “Despite the fact that her mother had already agreed [on the price]and the groom’s father had already paid the groom’s father’s costs,” Barrera stated.

“None of this piqued the girl’s curiosity. She merely desired to protect her liberty, life, and safety “the director clarified

Following the teen’s disappearance, her family and her would-be husband’s relatives approached the local police for help. Officers were able to locate Anayeli and place her and Alfredo in separate prisons.

Anayeli’s would-be husband’s family insisted on Anayeli adhering to the planned marriage. According to El Universal, she was also ordered to repay the boy’s family the $2,600 spent on the pre-marriage parties since she had “offended” them.

Anayeli was arrested at the Joya Real police station for refusing to marry, according to an anonymous caller to the CDHM.

Anayeli and Alfredo were released after members of the human rights organization and the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office arrived at the Joya Real police station with state police on Tuesday.

The two were then taken into the custody of the government’s National System for Integral Family Development.

Guerrero state is apparently looking into the matter. The local police force. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.