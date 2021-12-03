In Merseyside, vulnerable LGBT+ people can get a free Christmas supper.

This Christmas, vulnerable lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people will receive a free three-course meal.

Chester Pride is giving a free Christmas Day supper for any LGBT+ person in need from Merseyside, Cheshire, and North Wales, providing a safe haven for queer people throughout the holidays.

During one of the most difficult times of the year for vulnerable people, the event will bring the community together for food, entertainment, and activities.

People moved by Yoko Ono’s “wonderful gesture” to the cityAll dietary needs will be met, and the organization may be able to provide transportation for those who require it.

Chester Pride’s leader, Warren Lee Allmark, told The Washington Newsday: “We realize that many LGBT+ people have a rough time over the holidays.

“Many people have been rejected by their families, have lost partners, are socially isolated, or are suffering from mental illness.

“For all of the joy that Christmas provides to many people, it is also a time when more people are affected by their mental health, and we frequently witness an upsurge in suicide attempts during this season.

“At Chester Pride, we aim to make sure that no one in our community feels lonely during the holidays.

“All those in need are invited to join us for a full Christmas lunch and some activities afterward. It’s not simply an opportunity to socialize; we make sure one of our support workers is present, so if you’re having trouble, you can talk to one of our pleasant and non-judgmental employees.” In 2013, Chester Pride had its first Pride celebrations in Town Hall Square, which drew a crowd of 2,500 people. Since then, the festival has grown enormously, with 15,000 people attending Chester Pride 2018 in Castle Square.

In response to the coronavirus epidemic and social distancing measures, the midsummer celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were shifted online.

Chester Pride’s free Christmas Day meal is part of the organization’s year-round efforts to promote the region’s LGBT+ population.

If you are LGBT+ and in need this Christmas, please contact Chester to reserve a spot at the free Christmas supper. “The summary has come to an end.”