In Merseyside, Toby Carvery is slated to join Uber Eats.

Uber Eats is preparing to add a renowned Merseyside eatery.

Toby Carvery, which has locations in Aigburth and Aintree, will now provide home delivery as part of the Uber Eats app’s largest pub collaboration in the UK.

Foodies will be able to enjoy Toby’s famed beef or lamb Sunday roast dinners from the comfort of their own homes before the end of the year.

Guests can typically choose from a daily selection of roasted meats, such as turkey or gammon, and finish their meal with an unlimited amount of freshly steamed and roasted vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, mac and cheese, and beef dripping with plain roast potatoes, though the app’s prices have not yet been confirmed.

Other alternatives include scaling up to a king’s plate or opting for a meatless carvery.

In the United Kingdom, Uber is approaching its one billionth ride and has opted to continue to assist the pub business. This comes after the firm offered bars discounted rides after they reopened following the countrywide shutdown earlier this year.

Along with Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter steaks and tasty meals from Harvester and Browns will be available on the app.

“While we don’t think there’s anything better than the full dining in experience,” Susan Martindale, executive lead on delivery at Mitchells and Butlers, said, “we’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to expand our delivery offer so even more of our customers can enjoy their favorite pub and restaurant meals at home too.”