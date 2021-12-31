In Merseyside, there will be five dogs without a loving home in 2022.

A new year is generally associated with a fresh start, and some furry canines are hoping for just that.

The canines listed below are from Merseyside and will be looking for a loving home in 2022.

They were left to spend another day in the kennels for whatever reason while they watched other pooches leave the kennels and join their new families.

However, the staff at Dogs Trust Merseyside is still working hard to find them a loving home.

The following is a list of dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust right now:

Sophie

Eight-year-old Sophie is known as a kind dog who enjoys nothing more than sleeping.

The Shar Pei spends the majority of the day people watching from her bed.

She is now head shy and uninterested in being fussed over, but the staff reports that she is tolerating them more each day.

The lovely pup enjoys going for walks, walking nicely on a leash, and exploring new places.

Sophie, like many dogs of her breed, has ear and skin problems that may require continuing treatment.

Sophie should start to feel a lot better once the team has taken care of those issues.

The puppy enjoys being around other dogs and would do best in a home with another dog who shares her calm demeanor. Sophie is also housetrained and capable of living with teenagers.

Rambler

Rambler is a gorgeous seven-year-old who appears to be having a good time in the spotlight.

The Foxhound enjoys socializing with other dogs and meeting new people, as well as exploring the grounds in true Hound fashion.

“A really easygoing youngster, he would do well with a family who has some experience with hounds or working dogs, so that he can attain his full potential,” according to the description.

Rambler gets along with other dogs, but he appears to prefer the females.

He isn’t always sure how to connect with the male puppies, but he will usually go beside anyone.

When the dog is out walking, he makes a lot of noise, especially when he sees another dog and pulls to get to them.

His new family must understand how. “The summary has come to an end.”