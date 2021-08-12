In Merseyside, there has been a ‘significant’ increase in children abusing their parents.

According to the government, there has been a “significant” increase in allegations of child-to-parent abuse in Merseyside.

Due to an upsurge in child and adolescent abuse of parents, Merseyside Police has implemented the county’s first anti-abuse program, the Respect Young People’s Programme.

Respect Young People’s Service creates programs to address the use of violence and abuse in close relationships between children and young people.

Three-year-old girl dies after choking in an Asda store.

The Home Office awarded £11.3 million to 25 Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in England and Wales to fund domestic abuse intervention programs.

Merseyside has won £620,393 as part of its cash, which will go towards four specific programs.

Merseyside Police will be able to build a dedicated team to respond to the complex support requirements of referred domestic violence perpetrators, as well as Merseyside’s first program for abuse of parents by children and young people. Health and social care needs, mental well-being, housing, drug and alcohol recovery, and debt advice will all be addressed.

Another portion of the money will go to a three-part program aimed towards non-convicted male domestic abusers, which will address substance abuse, mental health, and unemployment.

The third study will focus on interventions that use the Stalking Risk Profile to address stalkers of intimate partners, with Paladin-trained ISACs assisting female victims.

“To prevent the heinous crimes of domestic violence from occurring in the first place, we must expand our understanding of who commits them, why they do so, and how it may escalate,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“This fund builds on the significant work already being done to combat domestic violence and strives to better understand critical behaviors so that we can put an end to them once and for all.”

The Domestic Violence Act, which was passed by the Home Office earlier this year, would increase the response to domestic abuse on all levels, enhancing victim rights while also ensuring abusers experience the full force of the law.

The government also released its Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy last month, which aims to keep women and girls safe at home, online, and on the streets.

The Home Office was also involved. “The summary has come to an end.”