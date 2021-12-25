In Merseyside, there are those who have saved others, inspired others, and transformed lives.

Merseyside is full of incredible people who volunteer their time and energy to serve and inspire others.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, many individuals have had a rough time this year and into 2020 – from lockdowns, limitations, and uncertainty, the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone.

However, during the last year, The Washington Newsday has spoken with a number of people who have motivated others to make changes or demonstrated how they have turned their lives around.

Boris Johnson speaks to the public ahead of Christmas as the number of instances of covid rises.

The Washington Newsday has chosen to look back on ten of these inspiring stories that occurred in Merseyside and the surrounding areas in 2021.

Two young kids saved a man after he was kicked into the Mersey River, a brave mother who saved two lives just hours apart, and how a previously homeless heroin addict turned his life around are just a few of the stories.

Take a peek below at some of the inspiring and uplifting tales we’ve featured this year.

A Liverpool musician described how his life “reached rock bottom” after a series of personal catastrophes left him homeless and addicted to drink early this year.

Wayne Freeman’s life was taking a totally different turn ten years ago.

The 58-year-old told Big Issue North that he turned to booze after breaking his leg in an accident that rendered him unable to work and then discovering his ex-docker father, Alfred, dead in his house.

Wayne stated, ” “My life was spiraling out of control, thanks in large part to the alcohol.

“I was also in the midst of a tumultuous relationship with an ex-partner at the time.

“I lost my job, my apartment, and my partner. I’d drink just to sleep so I wouldn’t have to think about what was going on.” Wayne was forced to live in a hostel near Sefton Park for the following four years.

“I wasn’t accomplishing anything with my life,” he admitted. I couldn’t even see my kids because I wasn’t physically capable of being a parent.

“I was at my lowest point and knew I needed to dig myself out.” Suicidal thoughts.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”