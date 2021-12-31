In Merseyside, there are plans for student housing and a language school.

Birkenhead has unveiled its plans for a language school.

The school will be housed on three storeys of 14 Hamilton Square in Wirral, according to the proposal put up by Franklin Rios.

The two top levels of the five-story Grade 1 listed building will house short-term students taking intensive language sessions at the language school.

This scheme “will [breathe]new life into the locality and bring a vacant historic building back into productive use, which can only be beneficial for the vitality of the conservation area and the long-term upkeep of the listed building,” according to the planning statement prepared by MPD Built Environment Consultants Ltd.

The location in Birkenhead is currently unoccupied, having previously served as a solicitor’s office.

“Given the scale of the structure, the internal amenity supplied to prospective future occupiers would be good, with big room sizes and large windows giving sufficient aspect and natural light,” the statement said of the quality of the accommodations that would be provided.

Students will not have access to private outside space for socializing, but the statement claims that given the short-term nature of the housing, the public outdoor space in Hamilton Square will suffice.

Hamilton Square is also within walking distance of the shoreline, where students could congregate, according to the planning agency.

“On-street pay and display car parking is accessible on neighboring streets, and the property is in close proximity to bus stations and Hamilton Square railway station,” the business said of the parking situation.

“To the rear of the property, there is also a private pay and display car park.”

“The school will run during the daytime and early evening with the potential for some Saturday morning lessons depending on demand,” the announcement said of the language school’s functioning.