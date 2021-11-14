In Merseyside, the number of boys and men who have been raped or sexually assaulted has increased, yet few have received justice.

Hundreds of boys and men were raped and sexually abused in Merseyside in the year leading up to June 2021, but only about a quarter of the perpetrators were brought to prison.

In those 12 months, there were 203 male rape victims in the region, 92 of them were youngsters under the age of 13 and 78 of whom were under the age of 16.

A total of four victims were raped by multiple assailants.

After receiving horrific texts on her daughter’s iPad, a mother confronts a paedophile.

225 males, including 95 under the age of 13, were sexually abused within the same time period.

In total, 428 acts of sexual violence against boys and men were reported across M.