In Merseyside, six violent men have been sentenced to prison for the murder of women.

Sarah Everard’s kidnapping, rape, and murder have sparked a new debate about women’s violence and abuse.

The discovery that serving police officer Wayne Couzens kidnapped Ms Everard and murdered her with handcuffs sparked considerable outrage.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said earlier this week that “the public has a right to know” why Couzens was not fired following complaints about his behavior.

Couzens is serving a life sentence and will most likely die in jail.

Sadly, in recent years, the courts have heard of numerous incidents in which males have carried out horrible crimes on helpless women.

Robert Child went to his mother’s house with a spare set of clothes in order to kill her for £25,000.

On March 5, last year, Child, 37, violently beat his mother to death with a hammer in the utility room of her Woolton home on Kings Drive.

Child was described by Judge Dennis Watson QC as a “selfish narcissist” who premeditated the murder of his mother by bringing a spare set of clothes to her residence and failed to notify anybody that he was coming to see her.

“It was his realization that without her money, his fantasy lifestyle would crumble,” the judge stated yesterday.

Child lied to police about what happened, according to Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Rhodes, who spoke after Child was sentenced to life in prison. Child’s violence was termed as “appalling” by DCI Rhodes. Piotr Cichy attempted to persuade jurors that Magdalena Pacult’s former partner had broken into and murdered her at their house.

Ms Pacult was battered and strangled to death in her Stockbridge Village house during an incident.

Cichy claimed he saw Ms Pacult’s body, attempted CPR, and then panicked, which is why he called two friends instead of dialing 999, then went out to drink beers with one of his friends before returning home.

After a trial at Liverpool Crown Court last September, jurors found the killer guilty of murder, and Judge Brian Cummings, QC, called him a “cynical liar.”

Cichy was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence. “The summary has come to an end.”