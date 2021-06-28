In Merseyside, how is the energy landscape changing?

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow, is generating a lot of buzz right now. Countries will debate a common approach to combating climate change. The goals of achieving ‘net zero’ and accomplishing a ‘energy transition’ will be at the center of this.

We’ve all heard these terms, but what exactly do they mean?

The UK government has set a goal of being ‘net zero’ by 2050, which implies balancing the quantity of greenhouse gasses we emit with the amount we remove from the environment.

The oil and gas industry is helping to achieve these targets in two ways: first, by reducing its own emissions, and second, by assisting the transition to alternative energy sources like renewables, which is referred to as the “energy transition.”

We can establish a sustainable future while still utilizing existing talents and capacities through a well-managed transition to cleaner energy. Many energy businesses, in fact, are using decades of engineering expertise to pioneer renewable energy advances and champion new technology.

We were also one of the first industries to sign up to the Climate Change Committee’s Net Zero 2050 proposals, and as a result, we’re on schedule to cut our emissions by half by 2030 and 90% by 2040.

Producing cleaner, greener energy on a large scale is critical, but we must use every instrument at our disposal to fulfill our climate goals. This covers not only well-known technologies such as wind and solar power, but also cutting-edge technologies such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.

These cutting-edge technology will also assist us in reducing our dependency on imported oil and gas from nations with lower emissions requirements.

A method that captures, transports, and stores carbon dioxide, which is commonly produced by power plants, deep underground.

In the shifting energy landscape, this is a critical technology.

According to the International Energy Agency, 100 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide must be stored by 2060 to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

This technology is a core part of the UK’s climate strategy and is recommended by the UK Government’s Climate Change Committee.

