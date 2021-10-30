In Merseyside, an Afghan interpreter is anxious to save his family from the Taliban.

Due of their ethnicity and employment in counter-terrorism, a former Afghan interpreter in Merseyside is eager to save his family, who are hiding from the Taliban.

Abdul* (who is using a fictitious name to protect his identity) departed Afghanistan five years ago after being labeled a traitor for collaborating with foreign forces there.

Before the Taliban terrorists took over the country, the father of the former military interpreter was a key player in Afghan counterterrorism.

His father narrowly escaped a suicide bombing, and his brother was shot in the leg several years ago in a revenge strike.

The family is now stranded within Afghanistan’s borders, travelling between areas to avoid being discovered by former insurgents who, according to Abdul, see them as traitors.

Dad, who was warned by Taliban that he’must be killed,’ wins struggle to stay in Liverpool.

According to Abdul, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “It’s quite difficult for my father. It’s been five years since I’ve seen him. I’d like to see him once again. I’m always hoping to see my father again.

“I used to work with foreigners, and people thought it was a horrible thing. Now I want to do more, and I want to work harder against these terrorists.

“I believe I have accomplished less. I really wish I had more power over these folks.” When Abdul was smuggled out of Afghanistan five years ago, he left behind his parents and seven younger siblings. His community had shunned him because of his work.

He saw the assassination of coworkers. He had been labeled a traitor.

Abdul was described as a “very honest and reliable person” in a letter from a US Army sergeant pleading with the Home Office to accept his asylum application.

In a second letter, he was described as “an intelligent, responsible, and trustworthy guy” by a military contractor.

According to the American sergeant, “When you do these kinds of operations for foreign governments, you become an easy target for terrorist groups like the Taliban and ISIS. In Afghanistan, his brother was recently shot in the leg.” According to ABC, an Afghan interpreter who worked with the Australian Defence Force was killed by the Taliban in October. Abdul is concerned that it was, or could have been, him. “The summary has come to an end.”