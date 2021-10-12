In Merseyside alleyways, Gates might ‘dramatically’ reduce crime.

A measure passed on Tuesday night may result in a considerable reduction in crime in alleyways.

The Tourism, Communities and Leisure Committee of Wirral Council approved plans to construct gates restricting access to particular passageways and an order prohibiting many people from passing through them.

Several alleyways in the Birkenhead and Tranmere wards, as well as the Seacombe ward, are subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). For three years, it will be in place.

Many alleyways in this region of Wirral can now only be entered for a limited number of reasons.

This includes living in or near the alleyway, paying a visit to someone who does, delivering a package to them, or performing work for them.

Only carrying out a role for Wirral Council, such as removing rubbish, or if you are a member of the emergency services, are permissible grounds for accessing the alleyways.

The alleyway behind 111-175 Cleveland Street and the alleyway between Wood Close and Price Street, which is entered by Exmouth Street, are also affected.

Among a small number of other alleyways in the ward, the one between Holt Road and Sidney Road, as well as the one between Kelvin Road and Leighton Road, is subject to the order.

The PSPO also applies to the alleyway connecting Edith Road and Florence Road, as well as the alleyway connecting Borough Way and Church Road in Seacombe.

The alleyway immediately north of 2-12 North Park Court is also included in the Seacombe ward, as is the alleyway immediately north of 2-12 North Park Court.

Many councillors present at tonight’s meeting believed that this would result in a significant decrease in crime in the affected areas, while other anti-social issues such as fly-tipping may be more difficult to address.

The PSPO builds on the work of the safer streets programme, which saw funds allocated to areas of North Birkenhead last year to combat crime and anti-social behavior, and has now been extended to the Birkenhead and Tranmere wards, as well as the Seacombe ward.

Around 30 alleyway gates, 12 new CCTV units, seven CCTV improvements, and a dozen other items have been given £432,000 to the two Wirral regions.