In Merseyside, Aldi plans to open seven additional stores.

Aldi has revealed that it is looking to open seven additional stores in Merseyside.

In recent years, the UK’s fifth largest supermarket, which now has over 900 stores across the country, has been on an expansion spree, establishing an average of one new store per week to accommodate demand from new customers.

It is presently looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites in Merseyside, including Haydock, Formby, and Liverpool, for development.

Each site, according to Aldi, should be 1.5 acres in size and sufficient to accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with approximately 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road with high visibility and access.

“We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now,” Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said. “But we know that there are still locations that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to match customer demand.”

“Consumers are increasingly seeking great prices on their weekly shopping without sacrificing quality. That is why, now more than ever, we are eager to investigate all options for opening more stores across the country.”

Haydock, North Southport, North St Helens, Formby, Kirkby, Liverpool – Central, and Liverpool – South are among the places Aldi is targeting in Merseyside.