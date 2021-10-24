In Merseyside, a ‘enviable’ property that appears like a holiday resort is for sale.

A new family home in Merseyside has been placed for sale, and it seems like it belongs in a faraway country.

A private garden with a hot tub, palm trees, and raised deck seating area is available in a former coachhouse in Birkdale.

On Grosvenor Road, the house is tucked at the bottom of a long driveway behind gated gates.

A terrace with £150,000 deducted from the market price can earn you £45k per year.

The property is split over two storeys and features four bedrooms as well as a double garage.

It is on the market for £600,000 with estate firm Flexi Agent after being completely landscaped and restored.

Homes in Birkdale sold for an average of £278,022 in the last year, according to Rightmove property data.

The majority of transactions in the last 12 months were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £227,423.

Flats, on the other hand, sold for an average of £173,933. This type of detached property sells for a substantially higher average price of £536,196.

According to current market data, comparable sized properties in the area are priced at £600,000 on Breeze Road (less than 0.3 miles away) and £450,000 on Chaser Close (0.4 miles away.)

Prices in Birkdale were up 12% year on year and 15% higher than the top of £240,724 in 2017.

The main mansion is sequestered down a long driveway behind a locked gate, according to images of the Grosvenor Road house for sale.

The double garage greets visitors before taking them to a secluded planted lawn that wraps around the house.

The garden is divided into several levels and characterized as a “excellent area” for entertaining.

A elevated solid-oak deck, a hot tub, a family seating area, and an artificial grass with a block paved gathering space and pathway are all part of the newly planted area.

The interior of the property has also been recently refurbished, with a fully fitted kitchen and dining space.

Two double bedrooms are located on the lower floor, one of which is now used as an office and has entrance to the double garage.

Two sets of stairs go to the first floor, one from the entrance hall and the other from the opposite end of the house.

