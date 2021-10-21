In Merseyside, a chef who trained at The Savoy has opened a new bagel bar.

In Merseyside, a chef who trained at The Savoy has opened a new bagel bar.

The new endeavor on Lord Street in Southport, simply called “The Bagel Bar,” is the idea of Harrison Brown, who was born in the area.

At the age of 19, Harrison travelled to London and began his training at the five-star Savoy Hotel.

The Savoy is known for its opulent apartments and top-notch French cuisine.

“The Savoy was like school,” Harrison remarked, “it was better than any institution could have taught me about French traditional food.”

Harrison now provides a private catering business in addition to the Bagel Bar, which is open seven days a week.

The “Debris” bagel with brie, bacon, and grape chutney, as well as the steak, cheese, and onion bagel, are popular choices among diners.

Bagels are available, as well as freshly ground artisan coffee, pasta pots, beverages, and snacks.

“Awesome bagels,” one customer said in one of the many five-star ratings on the restaurant’s website. Fresh vegetables abounds in this dish. Staff is extremely pleasant, and the food is delicious and reasonably priced. “It comes highly recommended.” “I figured I’d support out a local by trying the newly opened bagel bar, and it was extremely great,” another commented.

“I don’t usually write reviews, but I can’t say enough good things about them.”

“Brilliant,” commented a third. Instead than looking at the same sandwich counter for an eternity, come down to this location and try something fresh. You will not be dissatisfied. They’re delectable.” 431 Lord Street is where you’ll find the Bagel Bar.