In McDonalds, a young girl comes to the aid of a hugely pregnant mother.

The mother said she was in the St Helens town centre branch with her little girl around 1pm yesterday and that despite it being crowded, she was able to obtain them a table.

The mother continued to watch her daughter while placing an order at one of the food machines, but when she went to add her table service number, she discovered there were no cards available to place on the table.

The nine-month-pregnant woman began hunting for a helper, but she was taken aback by what transpired next.

“I was upstairs at McDonald’s in St. Helens town centre today about 1.15pm, the McDonald’s was really crowded but I managed to snag me and my young kid a table,” she said on a local Facebook group.

“I was ordering our meal from the machines as my little kid was three tables away from me, and I could see her watching every minute of it before any Karen’s began.

“I came to put my table service number in, but there were no cards to put on your table, and a young girl saw I was seeking for a McDonald’s help.

“She jumped out of her seat and went downstairs to get me one because she saw I had my baby daughter and was nine months pregnant.

“I simply want to express my gratitude to this girl because you were more helpful than the McDonald’s assistant.”

“Aw, I observed this,” one individual said.

“A well-reared compassionate girl,” added another.

“So lovely!” wrote one user.

“Well done to this young lady who assisted you,” one person said.

“Well done, you have been raised well to think of others and help when you can, your parents will be very proud of you x,” remarked another.

