In May, a boy suspected of stabbing Ava White could go on trial.

A 14-year-old boy might face trial in May for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White.

Ava was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was stabbed in the neck with a knife at 8.30 p.m. on November 25.

The 14-year-old kid, who cannot be identified for legal reasons due to his age, was charged with murder and having an offensive weapon before Liverpool Crown Court this morning.

During the hearing, which lasted just under 15 minutes, the boy from south Liverpool, who appeared via video link from secure accommodation, spoke only to confirm his name.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC, the city’s most senior judge, said a plea and trial preparation hearing will be conducted on February 18 next year, at which the youngster would be invited to enter his pleas to the accusations.

He scheduled the case for a possible trial on May 16, which prosecutor Ian Unsworth, QC, predicted would last two to three weeks.

The defense attorney, Michael O’Brien, did not seek bail, and the adolescent was remanded in custody.

The hearing was attended by nine members of the media, as well as several police officers.

Three additional boys, aged 13 to 15, were also arrested and have been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Following a Christmas lights switch on, Ava, who has been characterized as “hugely” popular, “brilliant,” and “unique,” was involved in a “verbal argument” that evolved into a “attack on her with a knife” in Church Alley off Church Street in the city center, police said.

After the incident, the perpetrators fled along School Lane, across Hanover Street, and into Fleet Street, according to the police.

After paramedics came, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but he died a short time later.

Those paying respect to her have laid flowers and balloons on Church Street.

Pictures and teddy bears have been placed as tributes to the 12-year-old.

A school tie with the words ‘fly high’ was left at the memorial spot.

A candle sits next to the tie, with a note scrawled in black pen on it that reads, “To.”

